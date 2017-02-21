Scores from Tuesday's action at the South and Central Regionals - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Scores from Tuesday's action at the South and Central Regionals

South Regional at the Dothan Civic Center

Class 7A

Girls’ championship
McGill-Toolen Catholic (27-6) 39, Davidson (22-11) 35 (McGill-Toolen is South Qualifier)

Class 7A Boys

Boys’ championship
McGill-Toolen Catholic (24-9) 61, Theodore (17-12) 39 (McGill-Toolen is South Qualifier)

Class 6A

Girls’ championship
Carver-Montgomery (11-16) 48, Sidney Lanier (17-9) 36 (Carver-Montgomery is South Qualifier)

Boys’ championship
Spanish Fort (25-8) 52, Daphne (30-4) 47 (Spanish Fort is South Qualifier)

Class 1A
Girls’ championship

J.F. Shields (19-3) 57, Linden (22-5) 48 (J.F. Shields is South Qualifier) 

Boys’ championship
Georgiana (27-2) 62, Pleasant Home (23-8) 44 (Georgiana is South Qualifier)


Central Regional at Alabama State University 
Class 7A

Girls’ championship
Central-Phenix City (26-4) 39, Auburn (22-9) 34  (Central-Phenix City is Central Qualifier) 

Class 7A Boys

Boys’ championship
Auburn (22-8) 50, Central-Phenix City (24-4) 49 (Auburn is Central Qualifier) 

Class 6A

Girls’ championship
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (31-2)46, Selma (27-3) 41 (Hillcrest is Central Qualifier)

Class 6A Boys

Boys’ championship
Paul Bryant (22-11) 50, Pelham (22-9) 46 (Paul Bryant is Central Qualifier)

Class 1A

Girls’ championship
Westminster-Oak Mountain (21-5) 51, Loachapoka (23-4) 40 (Westminster OM is Central Qualifier) 

Boys’ championship
Cornerstone (15-9) 60, Ellwood Christian (15-10) 55 (Cornerstone is Central Qualifier)

