Teens talk racism, politics and police with community leaders

Clarifying your rights in the US Justice System and navigating the current state of our nation are concerns shared by both adults and young people. Young people in Montgomery heard directly from experts at a special town hall Tuesday evening.

"Kids always want to make a difference even if they don't say anything,” said Daraja Maye, Baldwin Middle School 8th grader.

Daraja Maye might be just 14-years-old but don't let that fool you, she's already concerned about major issues, from immigration to finances.

"I am a young black lady and things like that concern me when getting into college, doing everything, wanting to travel, wanting to explore things and it kind of scares me a little but even though I try not to show it,” said Maye.

Teens like Maye aren't alone, which is why the Montgomery Jack and Jill of America Chapter gathered up community leaders for a Black Lives Matter Town Hall Meeting.

Chief Finley addressed the group of young people saying law enforcement needs to bridge the gap when it comes to relations with the community and Reed encouraged teens to get involved with city and county government.

Jack and Jill of America Montgomery Chapter Corresponding Secretary Tiffany McCord said it’s important to engage young people in a forum like this.

“To allow them to be a part of the process, to allow them to make impactful change and to show them that people want to hear from them” said McCord.

From interacting with law enforcement to navigating President Trump's time in office, an open dialogue was created between young people and a panel featuring Attorney Tiffany Johnson, Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley and Judge Steven Reed.

"Definitely racism, definitely like change, what type of change is going to bring now that we have a new president,” said Maye, when describing her main concerns.

Event organizers say in order to raise our children; we have to empower our children.

"The beautiful thing about making a difference everyone can make a difference no matter how big or how small it’s just taking that one step and taking that one step toward positive change,” said McCord.

A sentiment that lets future leaders like Maye know their voices are heard and people are more than willing to listen.

“At some point, we as Americans, not black American, not white Americans not Asian Americans but simply Americans have to say that hate will not be tolerated,” said McCord.

