A new ice hockey program is coming to Montgomery! Find out how your kids can play on TIA

Have your children ever thought about playing ice hockey? The YMCA is teaming up with Eastdale Mall to start a youth ice hockey program!

Reporter Bethany Davis is at Eastdale Mall where she'll talk with the Y about the decision to get this program off the ground and how you can sign up. Also, Bethany will get a little hockey lesson of her own from the coach of the program. He will go over a few of the fundamentals of playing the game coming up on Today in Alabama.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER:

Still a lot of green on radar this morning. But we're pushing the heaviest rain into east Alabama. pic.twitter.com/ntk86XsZqG — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 22, 2017

JACK AND JILL: Clarifying your rights in the U.S. Justice System and navigating the current state of our nation are concerns shared by both adults and kids. Montgomery residents gathered to discuss the issues with officials. Reporter Kacey Drescher was at that meeting and will share their concerns coming up at 6:05 a.m.

IMPEACHMENT: The impeachment investigation of Governor Robert Bentley may be on hold in the house but the senate is making sure they are ready if the issue of impeachment makes its way to them. Raycom Political Reporter Michael Doudna has more details coming up at 6:30 a.m.

PREGNANCY ILLNESS: Parents know boys and girls can certainly act differently and now new research suggests those differences may start before birth! Reporter Erika Edwards spoke with health care experts and explains the research coming up at 6:40 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.