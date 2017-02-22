YMCA bringing ice hockey youth program to Montgomery

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is starting a youth program this spring.

According to YMCA officials, the program will be for children ages four to 11. During the program, children will learn the fundamentals of ice skating and begin to practice the skills needed to play ice hockey.

“How to skate, how to hold the stick in their hand, how to get back up once they fall,” Coach Derick Beck explained. The plan is to start as an instructional program and evolve into a development league program.

“If later on, it grows, then we’ll go from there,” said Beck. “Right now, it’s just to teach the kids how to play.”

“The YMCA is all about nurturing children, and also building a sense of community,” said Lara Lewis, Vice President of Marketing and Membership for the YMCA of Greater Montgomery. “when we think about children in this community having to go to Birmingham or Atlanta to learn how to play ice hockey, we thought no, certainly we can do that here.”

Registration is open now. If you are interested you can sign up by clicking this link or at Eastdale Mall on Saturday, February 25 and March 4th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Right now is really the time to get involved, so you can learn how to ice skate, learn the real fundamentals of ice hockey,” Lewis said.

Check out the video below where reporter Bethany Davis learned some moves on the ice.

