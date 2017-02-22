Cautious drivers becoming reassured by dash cameras

From capturing police chases and car crashes, to strange occurrences on the road, more and more drivers are using personal dash cameras inside their cars.

Joe Hawblitzel, 70, has a personal dash camera inside both of his cars.

“I like to be able to prove what happened if there is an accident."

Hawblitzel represents just one of the growing numbers of drivers now using a dash camera inside their car. The Consumer Technology Association says shipments of the cameras increased ten to fifteen percent over two years.

Ben Murr of National Auto Sound and Security sees more customers buying the cameras.

"We didn't sell a lot of dash cams at all a couple years ago. Now we sell quite a few a month."

State Farm insurance agent Chad Mitchell says the dash cams play a crucial role in insurance claim cases.

“It gives us more information other than just a police report or a witness statement or even a statement from our insurer to go off of."

Because of demand, many options exist today for dash cameras. While these cameras can be useful in many cases, they also present some concerns.

With some cameras even capturing sound inside the car, it can be illegal to record audio without the permission of everyone riding. So as a precaution, users like Joe Hawblitzel turn it off

"If we have a guest in the car, they should not think they're being recorded."

Prices of dash cameras can range anywhere from 50 to more than two-hundred dollars. Tech experts say dash cameras that stick to your front windshield remain the most popular option.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.