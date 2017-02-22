Eric: Another wet morning

Considering the fact it hasn't stopped raining in many areas in 24 hours, it should come as no surprise wet weather will continue to impact commuters this morning. The rain isn't nearly as heavy, but it's still there. For now.

TODAY: Pockets of generally light rain could be briefly moderate at times, pinwheeling around the upper low now passing to our south. In terms of additional rain amounts, most areas won't see much more than an another tenth of an inch. Just enough to keep roads wet.

As the upper low pulls eastward, the steadiest rain moves out and is replaced by isolated showers. Rain chances fall from around 70% this morning to 30% by afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. This will allow temperatures to warm to between 70-75, particularly in spots that get a few rays of sunshine.

The afternoon commute home will be drier for many, but not all.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain is gone by tomorrow, replaced by partly cloudy skies. There's no cold air behind this system, and sunshine will allow temperatures to spike to around 80 tomorrow and into the lower 80s Tuesday. A cold front will slide through Friday night, and that will have some colder air on the backside. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for highs this weekend...much more seasonable.

It should be noted that all this rain has helped the pollen situation in the short term. But plants will continue to blossom in the coming days with pollen counts running high into the weekend. While the weekend should be very nice from a weather standpoint, allergy sufferers may not enjoy it so much.

