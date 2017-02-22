Rheem Manufacturing Company fire remains under investigation

Montgomery firefighters are investigating a fire which happened at Rheem Manufacturing Company in north Montgomery Tuesday.

According to Sgt. O.J. Whiting, firefighters responded to 2600 block of East Gunter Park Drive, where light smoke could be seen coming from the building. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and extinguish the flames which were coming from the building's ventilation system.

According to Rheem management, a third party contractor was dismantling the ventilation unit when the fire started.

All employees were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

