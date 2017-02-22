Job fair held for Lowndes County residents Wednesday

A job fair for Lowndes County residents is being held Wednesday. The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Calhoun High School's AR Stickey Gymnasium on County Road 33 in Letohatchee.

Officials say some of the employers will be taking applications on site.

Those wishing to attend should come dressed to impress and bring a form of identification along with your social security card.

