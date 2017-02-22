Sen. Glover announces run for Alabama Lt. Governor

Senator Rusty Glover (R-Mobile) has announced he will be seeking the seat of Lt. Governor in the 2018 general election.

In a tweet Glover stated, "It has been an honor to serve the people of south Alabama. Now I want to serve all of Alabama as your next Lt. Gov."

Glover has been a Republican member of the Alabama House of Representatives, representing district 34 since 2006, according to his website. Previously he was a member of the House serving the 102nd district from 2002 to 2006.

You can watch Glover's first campaign video below:

