French quarter cheese ball served with Cajun crackers

CHEESE BALL:

8 oz of cream cheese

1 tsp of Cajun seasoning

1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp of garlic salt

¼ cup butter

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp of coarse mustard

Combine cream cheese,1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce,garlic salt and Cajun seasoning in a bowl…mix well and chill.

In a small saucepan, melt butter and stir in rest of ingredients and pecans…cook over low heat for two minutes

Just before serving, pour pecan mixture on cheese mixture and serve with Cajun crackers!

CAJUN CRACKERS

1 box of saltines

1 and ½ cup of canola oil

2 and ½ tsp of crushed red pepper

2 tsp of garlic powder

1 tsp of black pepper

1 package of ranch dressing mix

In a large zip lock bag add the crackers and the ingredients, rotating the bag until all crackers are well coated. Let stand at least two hours, rotating bag every 30 minutes. They are even more amazing if you let them stand overnight!

