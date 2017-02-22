Former Texas judge arrested, charged in federal drug case in Montgomery

A former Texas municipal judge has been arrested during a cocaine distribution deal in Montgomery.

Daniel Guzman II and Martin Camarillo Jr. will make their first appearance before a judge Wednesday for federal drug possession charges.

Court records show undercover narcotics investigators made contact with Camarillo to purchase 30 kilos of cocaine for $32,500 per kilo. They met in the Home Depot parking lot on Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery where the undercover officer asked Camarillo for a sample of the cocaine. Both agreed to meet back in one hour with the sample.

After hours passed, the undercover investigator texted Camarillo that he couldn’t wait any longer. Camarillo and Guzman were seen leaving the Country Inn and Suites on Chantilly Parkway and officers followed them down Interstate 85 where they conducted a traffic stop near Jackson Hospital.

Court documents show Guzman, who was in the passenger seat, threw a black bag out of the vehicle which contained a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

Both were taken into custody and charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting.

WSFA 12 News contacted The City of Edcouch, TX for more information on Guzman’s position as a municipal judge, but the city manager who was authorized to speak on the issue was not available. Edcouch is in Hidalgo County, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

It is not immediately clear whether Guzman was still serving as a judge prior to his arrest.

