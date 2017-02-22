Alabama prosecutors oppose relocating officer's murder trial

A battle is brewing between prosecutors and a Montgomery police officer’s attorneys over whether his murder trial should be held in the capital city.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office filed a motion Tuesday opposing a defense request to move Officer Aaron Smith's trial out of Montgomery.

Prosecutors say there's no evidence that news media coverage saturated the community or harmed Smith.

Smith faces a murder charge for the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Greg Gunn. In December, Smith's lawyers cited news coverage as a reason the case should be moved out of the city. In the motion they state that the community is, "infested with racial prejudice and hatred" toward the officer.

According to court documents, the state believes Smith’s defense team has failed to meet the criteria for a change of venue, which is reserved for extreme situations. Prosecutors say Smith’s attorneys would need to show more than the fact that the case had generated widespread publicity to constitute bias by a potential jury.

The document also states that “prejudice by the jurors can only be demonstrated once jurors have been questioned regarding their ability to be impartial.” And later, “It is hard to imagine that there are not 12 citizens, of over a quarter of a million who reside in Montgomery, who can fairly judge the defendant.”

You can read the full motion below:

In November, a Montgomery County grand jury found probable cause to indict Smith on a charge of murder.

