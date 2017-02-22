12 vehicles, including unmarked police unit, burglarized in Greenville overnight

A dozen Greenville residents woke up Wednesday morning to find a shock. Someone burglarized their cars and trucks without breaking any windows. One of the victims is a Greenville police officer.

Another victim, a restaurant employee, is still having trouble digesting what happened to her overnight.

"I have to laugh because, if not, I'll cry," said Nicole Thomley.

She made the mistake of leaving her car unlocked, which allowed the suspect/s to steal more than $300 in cash that was still inside.

"It is very painful because I just got paid yesterday," Thomley explained.

Thomley was not alone, not by far.

"Twelve reports we've gotten so far," confirmed Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

Every one of the victims had left their vehicles unlocked, including a veteran policeman with an unmarked vehicle. The criminal stole his AR-15 rifle, a weapon Chief Lovvorn says is valued at around $1,100.

"He came to me voluntarily, on his own, and told me how upset he was about the ordeal," Lovvorn said of the officer. Lovvorn said the unnamed officer will not be fired but will face some form of disciplinary punishment.

All the crimes happened in one big neighborhood, not too far from the Greenville Police Department, and Stoneroad Drive was 'ground zero'.

Investigators are gathering evidence, but there have not been any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

