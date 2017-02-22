DUI bill fails in committee Wednesday, passage now in doubt

A bill that would tighten up the DUI law has failed to pass in a committee Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr (R-District 3), would set new standards as to what counts as driving under the influence when it comes to the offenders' use of drugs, including the use of marijuana and other controlled substances. The bill would also allow judges to "look-back" up to 10 years into DUI offenders' records when deciding their punishment.

Currently, a judge can only look back through five years of the offenders' records.

Sen Orr: in northern Alabama we have serial offenders... of people who have 6 or 7 convictions, and we need to turn the screws on them a bit — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) February 22, 2017

The lookback period change, however, is seen as controversial.

Sen. Coleman Madison: I understand the sponsors intent with the bill, but I feel we are painting with a broad brush — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) February 22, 2017

Though Orr has compromised in the past on the look-back period, he says he doesn't plan to this year.

"Unfortunately we seem to have a problem in Alabama," Orr said. "The look-back period is important and something I think we need to do because people are going to blatantly in multiple occasions flaunt the law, break the law. They need to be held accountable."

The bill was tabled during a debate in committee. Orr says, with the bill failing to pass, the chances of this bill passing this year would be a challenge.

