Lawmaker outraged after Bridge Crossing Jubilee billed $23K by Selma

The City of Selma is asking organizers of another major annual event to pay up before they'll be allowed to hold their reenactment in the historic city.

On Wednesday, organizers of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee, which marks the 1965 'Bloody Sunday' march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge, cried foul after receiving a bill from the city.

The city has billed the jubilee for the five-day event, calculating costs for services including manpower and equipment for police, fire and public services.The total billed to the group is $23,882.02 but, according to the city, the actual total cost of the event is $35,568.15.

State Sen. Hank Sanders, D-Selma, spoke against the city's fees during a news conference at Alabama's statehouse.

“Yesterday, February 21, 2017, the City of Selma delivered a letter stating that the Bridge Crossing Jubilee must pay $23,882.02 in advance in order to march and engage in other activities on the 52nd Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.," Sanders said. "We will not pay to march in Selma. Selma paid for the right to march with blood in 1965. We will not pay to march in 2017."

Here's the city's letter, as provided by Sen. Sanders:

On Feb. 1, organizers of the Battle of Selma reenactment were handed a $22,000 bill by the city, which prompted them to cancel 2017's multi-day event. Organizers have since started a GoFundMe page in an attempt to save the event.

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton said at the time the Battle of Selma bill went out that charging for city services is the new standard for all events in Selma and that payment of in-kind services will be required for all events, including the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

“We’ve made it plain and clear to all event organizers and planners that, across the board, there will not be any special subsidies for any particular event,” Melton said. “Across the board, we’ll make sure that any event planners will have to work with the city in regards to providing services that the city will render to those events.”

Sanders claims the city makes money from the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

"This is not about the city losing money, this is about the city trying to kill off an event for political reasons. We intend to fight it and we're going to fight it with everything that we have," said Sanders. "Thousands of people come each year, thousands of people spend money, thousands of people pay taxes. The county consistently says that they get more money from the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in taxes then they get from Christmas sales in Selma. If the county is getting that much, then why isn't the city, and they have more taxes? This is not about finances, this is about trying to kill off an event that some people do not want."

Melton argues the city actually does not make any money from Jubilee because of all the services provided.

"We haven't seen any great numbers at all. As a matter of fact, every year we go back in the previous administrations, we've seen where the city has lost money because of the services that we have rendered to the Jubilee," said Melton. "They have their hands out, they want it free and we're not giving services free. The people of Selma don't pay taxes for the Jubilee."

