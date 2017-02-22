Fentanyl passes in House committee, expected to make it through the legislature

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are warning Alabamians to be extra mindful of everyday safety procedures for driving and boating as they head out for their Memorial Day plans this weekend. While tips about having a designated driver, driving within the speed limit and buckling up are not new, higher traffic volumes can put travelers at greater risk.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Selma Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding any information relating to a shooting in Selma that involved a Selma police officer.More >>
