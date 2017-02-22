Fentanyl passes in House committee, expected to make it through the legislature

The bill is expected to move through the legislature with strong support. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

An Alabama House of Representatives committee passed a bill addressing fentanyl possession on Wednesday.

The bill would change unlawful possession of fentanyl and heroin to a class C felony, increasing penalties for trafficking the drug.

Fentanyl is seen as more deadly than heroin and has accounted for hundreds of deaths across Alabama.

"We are on the edge of a potential public health crisis," said Rep. April Weaver (R-District 49). "It is related to this drug, and we as a legislative body feel it is very important that we work with our public health officials to do everything we can to protect our young people in the state."

Weaver says she expects to see the bill make it through the legislature with strong support.

