Enterprise remembers tornado victims 10 years later

Wednesday marks 10 years since a deadly tornado hit the city of Enterprise. Nine people died in the storm; eight of them were Enterprise High School students.

A memorial honoring each of their lives will take place on the anniversary. Families of the students will be in attendance, as will former school principal Rick Rainer, who will speak at the memorial.

Those killed that day included:

Michael J. Bowen, a 16-year-old 11th grader known as "Mike". He lived at Fort Rucker, a U.S. Army flight training base located near the school. His father served in Iraq. He was a trumpet player in the band and played basketball.

Peter James Dunn II, a 16-year-old 11th grader everyone called "P.J.".

Andrew Joel Jackson, a 16-year-old 11th grader who went by "AJ". Jackson was a cheerleader.

Ryan Andrew Mohler, a 17-year-old 11th grader who was, like his best friend Jackson, a cheerleader.

Kathryn Madora Strunk, a 16-year-old 10th grader, was known as "Katie". Strunk was in the band and played the clarinet and oboe.

Michael D. Tompkins, was a 17-year-old senior whose father served in Iraq.

Jamie Ann Vidensek, was a 17-year-old senior who was known as a regular at school soccer games.

Alice Michelle Wilson, was a 16-year-old 10th grader known as "Michelle" to friends. She was in Army ROTC.

The ninth victim, Edna Lee Strickland, was an 83-year-old whose home was near the school. A photo of her was not available.

This is also the anniversary of another deadly tornado that hit the same day in Wilcox County. The EF-4 twister hit Millers Ferry, near the county seat of Camden; Cliff Gaston was killed there in his mobile home. About 40 homes were damaged or destroyed.

