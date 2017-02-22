Same Troy apartment targeted in 2 different shootings

Troy police are investigating after shots were fired into the same occupied residence at an apartment complex in the 900 block of South Franklin Drive. The shots were fired on two separate nights.

The first shots were fired just after midnight on Thursday, according to investigators, and involved two different weapons firing multiple rounds from the ground level into the upstairs apartment. One round was also fired at an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot that was owned by the person who lived in the apartment.

The second incident happened at approximately the same time of the morning but took place three days later on Sunday. Multiple rounds were again fired from the ground level into the same apartment.

Troy police said there were no injuries from either incident, but the exterior walls, windows, and inside of the apartment had extensive damage.

A dark red/maroon Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Wrangler was reportedly seen leaving the area after the second shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police regarding the vehicle or suspect/s is asked to call the Troy Police Department 334-566-0500 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555.

