Investigation underway in Midway following drive-by shooting

An investigation is underway in Bullock County after authorities say a drive-by shooting occurred Tuesday night in the town of Midway.

Authorities say someone fired a shot into a mobile home off of Highway 51, half a mile from the Midway town hall.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting; an adult male and 11-year-old child. No one was injured during the shooting, according to authorities.

No one has been arrested at this time.

