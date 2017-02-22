Investigation underway in Midway following drive-by shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Investigation underway in Midway following drive-by shooting

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

An investigation is underway in Bullock County after authorities say a drive-by shooting occurred Tuesday night in the town of Midway. 

Authorities say someone fired a shot into a mobile home off of Highway 51, half a mile from the Midway town hall. 

Two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting; an adult male and 11-year-old child. No one was injured during the shooting, according to authorities. 

No one has been arrested at this time. 

