AUM names Jessie Rosa next Director of Athletics

Jessie Rosa has been named the next Director of Athletics at Auburn University at Montgomery by Chancellor Carl Stockton, according to a release from the university.

Rosa previously served as the interim Athletic Director following the departure of former AD Jim Herlihy. Before that, Rosa was the Associate AD and Senior Woman Administrator.

Rosa is a former AUM student-athlete and has spent 10 years working within the AUM Athletic Department.

While at AUM, Rosa played soccer and then spent two years as a graduate assistant before obtaining a full-time job with the university.

“I thank Dr. Stockton and the selection committee for this opportunity and for entrusting me with the leadership of AUM Athletics through our transition into NCAA Division II and on to a successful future in the conference,” said Rosa. “The passion that I have for this institution — as a former student-athlete, a two-time alumna and a long-time department administrator — will continue to drive me to serve our coaches and staff to ensure they are in a position to succeed and to provide our student-athletes the ultimate Warhawk experience.”

AUM currently sponsors 11 sports, with its newest sport, volleyball, launching in the fall of this year.

The Warhawks are currently in a provisional year after moving to NCAA Division II and are working toward full membership in 2019-2020.

“After a nationwide search, the selection committee and I found Jessie to be extremely qualified for the position and believe she has the experience necessary to lead our Athletics Department during this exciting time,” said AUM Chancellor Stockton.

Rosa earned a bachelor's degree in communication and a master's degree in business administration from AUM.

