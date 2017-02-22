59 new buses coming to Elmore County schools

A lot of new buses are expected to start rolling into service for the Elmore County Public Schools system soon.

Superintendent Richard Dennis confirmed the system is getting 59 new buses through a lease to own program with the state. The new buses will help the system deal with current transportation deficiencies.

"What it will allow us to do is," Dennis said, "we'll be able to use our funding from [state transportation], the state to actually pay for these buses."

The superintendent said the payments will be made over a 10-year period.

"So by the time we get to the end of the process, we'll have, ultimately on a conservative level, actually banked money to make the next leasing and purchasing of buses, and we won't have to pay. We won't spend anything out of local funding for this," Dennis explained.

The school system's new leader believes it will be easier to recruit new drivers with a new fleet of buses. The buses will have up to six cameras on board to provide security and documentation of incidents.

Dennis also said the program will help the system "flip" its bus fleet.

"One hundred percent of ours will be within 10 years of age, so we'll receive funding on 100 percent of our bus fleet that's actually transporting students."

The school system has around 150 buses that are used to transport around 7,000 students daily.

