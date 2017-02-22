Macon Co. Schools' career tech center opens new auto manufacturing lab

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
A 101-year-old man, John Motes, graduated with Goshen High School's senior class of 2017 on Thursday night. Motes, who should have graduated in 1933, had to drop out of school after his sophomore year due to a health condition.More >>
WSFA 12 News will bring it to you live on TV and via online streaming on Monday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.More >>
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, former national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 89.More >>
For many, it is already Memorial Day weekend, and the celebrations will continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday, there is no shortage of Memorial Day events in the state!More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
