Macon Co. Schools' career tech center opens new auto manufacturing lab

On Wednesday, schools in Macon County hosted an open house to highlight the training going on at its career tech center.

Community members and students toured the new state of the art auto manufacturing lab.

The project is part of the dual enrollment program the school system has with Trenholm State Community College. It was funded by an Appalachian Regional grant and 10 students are already enrolled and are taking their third class of the course.

By the end of this academic year, students will be learning in the new space equipped with industry standard equipment, like a material handling robot. The

goal is to provide the students with workforce training before they graduate high school.

"Part of the grant is to train local area industry, the things they are lacking. The two things that came up were programmable logic controllers and robotics. This puts our students in a great position as far as employability," said Gerry Moses, Project Director for the ARC/Macon Automotive Industry Project.

The Career and Technical Education Center offers a number of other programs for students. They also offer free adult education courses.

