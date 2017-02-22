Chairman: Impeachment should be 'resolved' this spring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says he expects the House of Representatives will vote on whether to impeach Gov. Robert Bentley sometime this spring.

Chairman Mike Jones on Wednesday gave an update to committee members who will recommend whether impeachment is warranted. Jones said he expects the committee to issue a report and for the matter to be "resolved" before session ends in May.

Jones says he is in talks with the prosecutor overseeing related state work on when the impeachment probe can resume.

The committee began an investigation last year after Bentley's former law enforcement secretary accused Bentley of having an affair with a staffer and interfering in law enforcement business. Bentley acknowledged making personal mistakes, but denied having a sexual affair or committing any impeachable offense.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.