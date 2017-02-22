Moore files motion to expedite his appeal

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore filed a motion to expedite his appeal with the Alabama Supreme Court.

According to the motion, he is willing to waive an oral argument to hasten the resolution of his case.

Moore's oral argument is scheduled for April 26. According to the motion, the late date places a financial hardship on Moore and his family, as the ruling that suspended him from the bench terminated his salary and benefits.

Moore has been fighting the ruling for more than four months.

The Court of the Judiciary suspended Moore in September after finding he urged state probate judges to defy federal court orders in regards to issuance of gay marriage licenses.

