Josh: Rain ends, cooler air this weekend

TRICKY FORECAST: Clouds hang tough across Alabama today; easterly flow will mean more clouds and probably some slightly cooler air than our computer models really grasp. So, we will undercut model guidance by a couple degrees Thursday and project highs in the low to mid 70s. If we see more sun than I expect, we could be warmer. More clouds than sun; no rain.

MORE SUN FRIDAY: After a bout of morning fog early Friday, skies should steadily clear. Afternoon temperatures will head for the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon:

Clouds will increase late Friday and a few sprinkles or showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, as a weak cold front slips through the state. Moisture is limited, so any rain along this front should be light and spotty in nature.

TURNING COOLER: Much cooler air (but still near/above normal temps) sweeps into the state Saturday; highs will stay in the mid 60s, with nighttime temperatures dropping into the mid 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will stay relatively cool, too, with highs again in the mid 60s. The weekend should be dry.

QUICK WARM-UP: As has been the case all Winter, the quick shot of seasonably cool air won't last very long. The cooler weekend gives way to much warmer air next week; we'll rebound into the 70s Monday, with 80s possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist