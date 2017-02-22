Charles Henderson, BTW Magnet punch tickets to Final Four - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Charles Henderson, BTW Magnet punch tickets to Final Four

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Two more Fever Country teams will be making the trip to Birmingham for the AHSAA Basketball state semifinals next week.

BTW Magnet knocked off Montgomery-Catholic, 54-44, to earn the team's first-ever berth in the Final Four.

The Yellow Jackets trailed by 15 at the half but used a high-pressure defense to sway the game in their favor in the second half.

The Lady Jackets were led by Kameron Ellis who finished with 15 points. Paige Towns added 14 and south regional MVP Katerra Blanding had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

BTW Magnet will play in Birmingham on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

It was a thriller in Class 5A as Charles Henderson used a last-second defensive stand to knock off Eufaula, 56-55.

The third-ranked Lady Trojans led a majority of the game but fell behind by one with under 30 seconds to play.

Charles Henderson then called on senior Maori Davenport who hit a layup with six seconds left to give the Trojans the lead.

The Lady Tigers drove the length of the court and put up a shot, but Davenport was able to get a hand on the ball to secure back-to-back trips to the Final Four for Charles Henderson.

Davenport finished the game with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Niara Jones led the Trojans with 23 points.

Charles Henderson will play on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

List of South Regional Winners
1A:
Girls- J.F. Shields
Boys- Georgiana
2A:
Girls- Geneva County
Boys- Barbour County
3A:
Girls- Hillcrest-Evergreen
Boys- Hillcrest-Evergreen
4A:
Girls- BTW Magnet
Boys- Monroe County
5A:
Girls- Charles Henderson
Boys- Faith Academy
6A:
Girls- Carver
Boys- Spanish Fort
7A:
Girls- McGill-Toolen
Boys- McGill-Toolen

