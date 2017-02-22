Sale of Montgomery Biscuits to new owners pending

The City of Montgomery and Montgomery Biscuits' owner Sherrie Myers have confirmed plans are in the works to sell the team.

"The Biscuits are in a transition. There is a group that has started the process to acquire the ownership of Biscuits Baseball." Mayor Strange said.

According to the city, the deal is pending for a new ownership group, Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment, investor Gary Green and baseball veteran Todd Parnell, to purchase the team. Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says the Biscuits are not going anywhere.

The Biscuits are contracted to stay in Montgomery until 2023.

According to his website, DiBellla owns two minor league baseball teams: the San Francisco Giants Baseball AA Eastern League affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, formerly the Connecticut Defenders, which is one of the most successful teams in Minor League baseball.

DiBella entertainment is also known for creating a rebirth for boxing in New York City. The company runs a two-hour program, "Broadway Boxing", which they credit as the longest-running and most successful independently produced boxing television series.

Todd Parnell will help operate the Biscuits and is a veteran in the baseball business with nearly three decades of experience. Investor Gary Green, CEO of Alliance Building Services and owner of Alliance Baseball LLC, is the manager for the minor league team 'Omaha Storm Chasers'. He also just purchased the publication Baseball America.



Selling a professional baseball team is a complex process and requires several levels of approval before the sale becomes final.

Near the start of the new Millennium, Montgomery and state officials put out a call for a group to bring a professional team to the River Region.

Myers and co-owner Tom Dickson were then selected from six competitors to build a stadium in downtown Montgomery prior to the 2004 baseball season.

"If you have been around Montgomery long enough," Strange said. "You will know that that (The Biscuits) was the catalyst project to everything that happened in downtown Montgomery."

Myers and Dickson were selected due to their success with startups in other cities including Lansing, Michigan, Charleston, West Virginia and Dayton, Ohio.

The Biscuits, a Class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, were brought to Montgomery in 2004. Since that time, the team has captured two Southern League titles, winning them in 2006 and 2007.

When the Biscuits came to Montgomery, it was the first time a Major League Baseball-affiliated team was located in the capital city since the Montgomery Rebels left for Birmingham in 1981.

Since the Biscuits came to Montgomery 14 years ago, the average attendance at Riverwalk Stadium has been 4,085 fans per game. The organization's best season was 2004 when the team saw a total of 322,946 fans come through the gates. In 2006, the team had 313,795 fans come out to the park to watch the team.

Last year, 230,742 fans came to Riverwalk Stadium, which still placed the Biscuits in the top five teams in the Southern League in attendance.

Here is a breakdown of the Montgomery Biscuits' attendance over the past 13 seasons.

Season Attendance Attendance average Southern League rank 2004 322,946 4,820 2nd 2005 303,054 4,523 2nd 2006 313,795 4,615 2nd 2007 311,872 4,586 2nd 2008 292,181 4,495 2nd 2009 266,818 4,043 3rd 2010 269,840 4,027 3rd 2011 256,403 3,771 4th 2012 244,976 3,769 3rd 2013 258,532 3,917 4th 2014 244,534 3,821 5th 2015 232,466 3,419 5th 2016 230,742 3,296 5th TOTAL 3,548,159 4,085 3rd

Some of the most notable players to don the Biscuits' uniform over the years include Evan Longoria, Kevin Kiermaier, David Price, Scott Kazmir, B.J. Upton and Stephen Vogt.

The Biscuits Organization is set to start its 14th season at Riverwalk Stadium on April 6.

