Scores from Wednesday's action at the South and Central Regionals

Former Alabama State offensive tackle Jylan Ware officially signed the dotted line to join the Oakland Raiders Friday afternoon.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
