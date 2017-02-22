Scores from Wednesday's action at the South and Central Regionals

SOUTH REGIONAL



Class 4A

Girls’ championship

B.T. Washington Magnet (15-7) 54, Montgomery Catholic (26-4) 44 (B.T. Washington Magnet is South Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Monroe County (22-4) 51, Montgomery Catholic (21-10) 37 (Monroe County is South Qualifier)



Class 3A

Girls’ championship

Hillcrest-Evergreen (23-0) 52, T.R. Miller (24-5) 44 (Hillcrest-Evergreen is South Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Hillcrest-Evergreen (22-5) 57, Daleville (20-7) 51 (Hillcrest-Evergreen is South Qualifier)



Class 5A

Girls’ championship

Charles Henderson (29-5) 56, Eufaula (27-3) 55 (Charles Henderson is South Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Faith Academy (21-8) 63, Eufaula (28-6) 46 (Faith Academy is South Qualifier)



CENTRAL REGIONAL



Class 4A

Girls’ championship

Greensboro (22-4) 60, Sipsey Valley (25-6) 57 (Greensboro is Central Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Hale County (26-4) 53, Childersburg (25-6) 44 (Hale County is Central Qualifier)

Class 3A

Girls’ championship

Montgomery Academy (28-4) 61, Midfield (24-11) 53 (Montgomery Academy is Central Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Midfield (26-6) 103, Montevallo (26-5) 64 (Midfield is Central Qualifier)



Class 5A

Girls’ championship

Sylacauga (25-5) 52, Central-Tuscaloosa (24-9) 37 (Sylacauga is Central Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Sylacauga (26-7) 72, B.T. Washington (13-9) 57 (Sylacauga is Central Qualifier)



(Source: AHSAA)