What parents should know about the Roblox app

Concerns are being raised about a popular kids gaming app.

A father in the UK went viral after he claimed online predators sent inappropriate messages to his children on Roblox and now a Florida father is backing up those claims. Now, Montgomery parents and child advocacy experts are speaking out.

Is your child one of the 44 million players on Roblox?

“She's probably been playing Roblox for the past five or six years. She said it was kind of like a Minecraft kind of game,” said a Montgomery mother who wishes to only be identified as Cammie.

Cammie says her 15-year-old daughter hasn't mentioned anything alarming about the app marketed for kids and teens.

“She said she plays with her friends but she said occasionally, 'I will have people that I don't know try and friend me and talk to me on here,'” said Cammie.

We were able to log into Roblox, we downloaded the app and said we were a 13-year-old girl, there was no verification required.

“It really set me on edge because I'm really pretty tech savvy about what my children watch and what they do and I try to keep up with everything,” said Cammie.

Although we didn't see any explicit acts like other parents have described, once inside the virtual world, we were able to chat with anyone and hashtags bleeped out vulgar words.

“They may be also lying about their age, they could be 35 and they're saying that they're 14 or 15. So that's another thing, how do you prove that when you're talking to someone you've never met?” asks Jannah Bailey, Executive Director of Child Protect.

Bailey says Roblox hasn't been a problem in Montgomery yet but it highlights the importance of talking with your kids, which mom's like Cammie say they are vigilant about.

“I gave her the whole spiel about being safe and online safety and that kind of thing and she assured me that was really rare,” said Cammie, in reference to her daughter’s claims that strangers had messaged her.

“It’s very alarming and so I’m glad we're doing this on the front end and maybe we can make the community aware that this is an app that could be potentially dangerous for your children and you need to be aware of it,” said Bailey.



We reached out to Roblox for a statement and have yet to hear back from them but we were directed to the “Help” pages of their website. There, we found parental resources ensuring adults that Roblox takes kids' safety and privacy very seriously:

Roblox is committed to fully complying with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) to ensure the privacy of our users age 12 and under and prevent them from sharing personal info via chat messages or in-game.

“We want to encourage parents to continue with open communication and that really is the only way that we can stay involved with our kids to ensure them that, 'look you’re not in trouble, I just want to make sure you're safe,'” said Bailey.

According to the app's website, the game has parental controls, a state-of-the-art filtering system, and a moderation team.

