Annual Severe Weather Sales Tax holiday begins Friday! We'll tell you what items are included on TIA

Alabama's 6th annual Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday happens this weekend. It's a chance to buy all you need for the next round of dangerous conditions tax-free.

Reporter Bethany Davis is LIVE at Home Depot where she will give us a good look at the items that are tax-free. Later this morning she'll talk with EMA Director Art Faulkner on the importance of being prepared and why this sales tax holiday is so important.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER:

Fog this morning will thicken the farther west you go, thickest near the Mississippi line. pic.twitter.com/rSAZo4KUbL — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 23, 2017

DRUG JUDGE: A former judge from Texas and another defendant are tracked by DEA agents to Montgomery. Martin Camarillo and Daniel Guzman were arrested for allegedly trying to distribute a large amount of cocaine worth over a million dollars. Hear from U.S. Attorney George Beck on the case coming up at 6 a.m.

ROBLOX: Montgomery parents and child advocacy experts are speaking out about a popular gaming app marketed toward kids and teens. Some parents claim predators are sending inappropriate messages to their children. We spoke with Child Protect about this app and we'll tell you what they said coming up at 6:05 a.m.

DUI LAW: A bill to tighten up Alabama's DUI law hit a setback Wednesday. After years of pushing, bill sponsor Arthur Orr says its passage is now in doubt. Coming up at 6:50 a.m. we'll tell you more about the bill and the controversial part that may have been why it faced the setback.

