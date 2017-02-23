Doctor's new pain relief cream promises to work with fewer side affects

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
For many, it is already Memorial Day weekend, and the celebrations will continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday, there is no shortage of Memorial Day events in the state!More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
Interior Ministry official says 18 killed in suicide car bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan.More >>
It took 52 years, but a daughter has finally brought her father's remains back to U.S. soil from Vietnam.More >>
No one has ever mistaken Fayette County as a Mecca for birding. In fact, relatively few birders ever have filed online eBird reports on the birds they have identified there. But a day trip there earlier this month by myself and three of the state's better birders -- note that I did not include myself in that description -- found that Fayette County is far from being a birding desert.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
