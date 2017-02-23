Doctor's new pain relief cream promises to work with fewer side affects

After treating hundreds of patients, Doctor Craig Morton says he saw a need for something *different* on the market to offer his patients

pain relief without side effects.

"My only options were medications or injections and while that's good for some patients, medications can frequently have side effects. It can affect the kidneys, the liver, the stomach, and so I always have to think about that when I go to prescribe medications," said Dr. Morton.

Morton says his patients were finding some relief from other pain relief gels or creams on the market, but it oftentimes required a combination of many creams. That's where he found his niche with Aculeve, a pain relief cream he developed with chemists and an FDA/EPA certified lab.

"My goal was to take the best aspects and combine them all to one."

The concept is simple: you just apply Aculeve to the area that is hurting, has swollen tissue, or is prone to hurt after physical therapy

or exercise.

Dr. Craig Mortonsaid, “Pain relief is lasting two to three hours. Sometimes less, sometimes a little bit more. Patients can apply it

three to four times a day."

Aculeve is registered with the Food and Drug Administration. A three-ounce tube costs $20

