Eric: Near record warmth

Finally, a morning commute without any rain to slow us down. The system that soaked much of central and south Alabama over the last two days has pulled eastward. There may be some minor lingering effects, but the bigger weather story will center on the temperature rise that could get us close to record territory today and tomorrow...

TODAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy with some patchy fog lingering in spots. Heading into the afternoon, the overall trend will be partly cloudy. More sunshine is expected across the western half of Alabama with a bit more cloud cover east. Rain bands being flung westward through Georgia will dissipate before crossing over into Alabama, but some of the residual cloud cover will stick around. That will likely make today warmer west and cooler east, but most spots are in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Today's record in Montgomery is 83. We get close, but may fall just short.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies carry us into the lower 80s, making tomorrow the warmest day of 2017 thus far. That will be enough to challenge record highs as we await an approaching frontal boundary set to slide through overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning.

The front won't have a ton of moisture to work with, just enough for a narrow line of broken downpours as it passes. For most of you, it will be out of here by the time you wake up Saturday morning with clearing skies and cooler air in it's wake.

THIS WEEKEND: Highs Saturday won't get out of the 60s with sunshine returning. It will be our first "seasonable" weekend in awhile. Overnight temps Saturday night are expected to stay above freezing, but not by much. Many spots fall into the middle and upper 30s. We stay nice and sunny with 60s again Sunday.

Temperatures will again rebound early next week as rain chances start to ramp up too.