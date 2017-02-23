Former Elmore County Commissioner Joe Faulk won't serve prison time

Former Elmore County Commissioner Joe Faulk has received a two-year suspended sentence for using his public position for personal gain.

Faulk won't serve prison time for the felony ethics violation.

In December, Faulk agreed in a deal to resign from his office, plead guilty to the felony ethics violation and to cooperate with the state in its ongoing criminal investigation into related matters. Faulk pleaded to information, which means he was never indicted.

Court documents show Faulk entered into agreements with a subsidiary of Financial Marketing Concepts to recommend pharmacy discount cards to county commissions. Then between October 2011 and July 2016, Faulk called on county commissioners across Alabama to promote the card, without disclosing his financial interest.

Faulk was arrested in October after a complaint was filed.

Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Bart Mercer to fill Elmore County's District 4 commission seat.

