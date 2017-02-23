Dadeville timber yard fire burning for months finally extinguished

A fire that wouldn't quit has finally been vanquished. You may recall the timber yard blaze in Dadeville that started on Thanksgiving Day.

There isn't anyone more than happy to see the fire subdued once and for all than Dadeville Fire Chief Anthony Keith Wilkerson.

"I never thought I'd have to spend as much time on North Loop Road than I did since Thanksgiving," Wilkerson said with a laugh.

Since Thanksgiving Day, Dadeville firefighters have poured more than 100,000 gallons of water on the timber yard fire up until just a few days ago.

It was the dumping ground for timber carved away to make room for the 500+ mile Sabal gas pipeline, which stretches from just north of Alex City through Georgia and ending near central Florida.

While the work on the pipeline has been great for the Dadeville's economy, the smoldering nuisance needed to stop in a hurry.

"People around here... their houses filling up with smoke. I got calls just about every day about this," said Mayor Wayne Smith.

Brent Lee is the on-site foreman.

"The real challenge is time and manpower. It's not that difficult with the equipment we have on site," Lee said.

The on-going fire did not impede the construction of the pipeline, but it certainly caused a lot of headaches for Dadeville volunteer firefighters. Part of making sure the fire never got out of control again meant keeping a fire truck on scene every third day for three months.

And if you're wondering what will happen with all the wood gathered up. Guess what?

"A fast control burn," Lee confirmed. "Yes, sir. It will be over with quickly."

Lee said it will take his team about a week or so to clean it up all.

Other than a few vapors of smoke for now, this 7-acre tract of land will soon be cleared.

