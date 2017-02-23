2 charged in multi-state debit card skimming operation

Two suspects are facing federal charges in a debit card skimming operation that spanned five states.

U.S. Attorney George L. Beck Jr. of the Middle District of Alabama says Eunises-Llorca Menses, 30, of Naples, FL, and Reiner Perez-Rives, 34, of Houston, TX, used skimming devices at gas pumps in a multi-state scheme to steal bank account information.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The investigation stretched from Florida to Virginia through Tennessee to Alabama out to Texas and back to Alabama. U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent Clayton Slay says the individuals used cables to retrieve personal information from the gas pumps.

Approximately, 300 identity theft victims have been identified from this investigation.

Slay says the investigation caught the attention of the Ozark Police Department when they were notified by financial institutions that several identities had been victimized at a particular gas station within the city limits. Authorities didn't release the name of the gas station.

Ozark police then notified the U.S Attorney's Office for assistance. They were then able to track the device that was used at the gas station.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker says attendants at the gas station recognized the faces and the vehicle of the suspects from information provided by officials working the case.

Authorities also made contact with rental car companies and were able to identify the suspects as they were returning to Alabama from Texas. The Baldwin County Sheriff Department was then able to locate the vehicle and identify the suspects.

If convicted, the suspects could face up to 30 years in prison.

Slay wants people to continue to monitor their banking information. Also he says to contact your financial institution if you notice anything suspicious.

Beck says debit card skimming is expected to grow. He advises that individuals be vigilant. If you notice a gas pump has been altered or tampered with, immediately notify clerks.

