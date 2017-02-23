Higher Education continues the fight for better funding

Students and educators gathered on the front steps of the Alabama State House in support of higher education. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Thousands assembled Thursday for the 2017 Higher Education Day in Montgomery.

Higher Education Day is an annual gathering of Alabama public university students, faculty, staff, administrators, alumni and friends. The group rallied on the steps of the Alabama State House to support the state's public collegiate institutions.

The organizers of the event, the Higher Education Partnership, aimed to send the message that "universities provide leaders for Alabama" and encourage Montgomery legislators to recognize the worth of the $20 billion economic impact the universities make to the state. The partnership's mission is to advocate the importance of higher education in improving the lives of people in Alabama.

"We're ranked 48th in the nation in average income per person in this state," said Gordon Stone, executive director of the Higher Education Partnership. "If we increase university graduate numbers, those people, over their life, according to Census Bureau numbers and SREB numbers, their return is over a million dollars greater if they have a degree from a four-year university."

Several posters at the rally proclaimed "Equity in Funding: 1/3 - 2/3," referring to the less than 33 percent of the Education Trust Fund being used for public education. Stone said achieving one-third of the allowance is a goal.

"We're at 27 percent of the Education Trust Fund now," Stone said. "If the closer we get to that, the more we can turn that process into a more efficient, greater producer of economic opportunity for this state, the more dollars we produce through this process, the more we have to invest in Pre-K, to invest in K-12, to invest in post-secondary, to invest in what we do."

Students marched from the Cramton Bowl to the State House, where they assembled and were joined by Alabama legislators.

