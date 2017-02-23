Amanda: We're getting warmer...

We may still be dealing with a few clouds outside right now, but temperatures are not struggling to warm at all today... even though sunshine is not abundant in all towns across the state, the number on the thermometer is rising steadily. Highs look to climb close to either side of 80° in time for the rest of our Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. More sunshine and even warmer temperatures could be here sooner than you might think, but the trend of keeping 80s around in February does not last through the weekend...
Now I know what you are thinking: This is Alabama - we are always warm. Yes, that is true, but "normal" afternoon highs for this time of year usually only climb into the low 60s. Here is an easy rule of thumb for you to remember... if your overnight lows are closer to seasonable afternoon temperatures than your actual afternoon temperatures, then you know you are in the middle of a warm streak of weather. If that is the case, we are in store for another mild night across the area with overnight lows only dropping back into the 50s.
Another thing you are probably thinking: Are we expecting to break any records? The answer to that question changes day by day, so for this afternoon we look to keep our old record intact (83° set back in 1996), but by tomorrow we could be even closer to record breaking territory...
Fri-yay!: Once Friday rolls around, I think sunshine is more abundant and that means temperatures could get even warmer... highs make their way into the low 80s for many towns across the state. If we hit 80° or higher on Friday, then tomorrow will go down as the warmest February 23rd on record in Montgomery. For a little bit of perspective, the last time we got this warm on this day was way on back in 1890!!
A weak frontal boundary will move through Alabama during the late evening hours on Friday and will likely move out fairly quickly early Saturday morning. Behind the frontal cooler, drier air will arrive just in time for the weekend; highs both Saturday and Sunday are comfortable (and closer to seasonable temperatures) in the 60s, but they will feel cooler than the 80s for sure.
