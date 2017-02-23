Senate debates bill to prevent naming of public works after current officials

We’ve all seen them before: Roads, bridges, buildings, named for current politicians or public officials. On Thursday, senate lawmakers debated a bill which would make that illegal.

Senator Arthur Orr (R- District 3) is sponsoring a bill which would prohibit local and state governments from naming public projects after a current public official. Orr says lawmakers should have humility and not try to do something to be honored while being in public office.

The bill faced some strong opposition on the senate floor and was carried over to be debated again at another time.

For Orr, this bill would allow state lawmakers to lead by example.

“When you see politicians taking taxpayer money and you see a building is built or a road is constructed or a bridge is built or whatever and then they want to slap their name on the side of that and say look what I did for ya," Orr said, "I think that is repugnant.”

The bill is not retroactive and would allow for projects to be named after a public official once they are no longer in office.

