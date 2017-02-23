2 Montgomery students robbed in separate incidents on way to school

Two Montgomery Public Schools students were robbed on the way to school Wednesday, according to MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the teenagers were robbed in separate incidents between 7 and 8 a.m.

One was on Potomac Avenue, which is behind Carver High School, and the other was on Plymouth Street, which starts in front of Bellingrath Middle School. The robberies didn't happen on school property.

Police say items were taken from both victims, but there were no injuries. The robberies are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Salter says parents of students at five Montgomery schools were alerted about the robberies. The calls encouraged parents to talk to their children about safety, walking in groups and to alert police if they see anything suspicious.

The five schools that were alerted were Bellingrath Middle School, Carver Elementary School, Davis Elementary School, Carver High School and Lanier High School.

