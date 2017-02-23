Suspect captured in Tuskegee murder case

The power pole the victims' car struck before crashing into an apartment building. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Law enforcement officers have arrested Michael Anthony Norris, the suspect in a Tuskegee shooting that left one man dead and another wounded Sunday. Investigators had been working the case around the clock for several days.

Norris, was arrested Thursday around 6:40 a.m. on County Road 45 outside of Tuskegee by agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Tuskegee Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to Police Chief Lester Patrick.

Norris is now charged with capital murder and attempted murder.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Foster Street, a public housing complex off of Howard Road.

Police found two brothers, a driver and passenger, both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the scene. The driver, Kentavious Deon McDaniel, 19, of Tuskegee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Kenderious Dennis, 21, of Tuskegee, was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Michael Norris is being held in the Macon County Jail without bond.

