Crash on I-85 NB near Ann Street cleared

A view of the crash looking northbound at the Hall Street overpass. (Source: ALDOT traffic camera) A view of the crash looking northbound at the Hall Street overpass. (Source: ALDOT traffic camera)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

First responders have cleared the scene of a crash involving an SUV on Interstate 85 near Ann Street. 

The crash affected northbound traffic near the Hall Street underpass for a short time.

There is no word at this time what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

