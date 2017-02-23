Preliminary report released in crash involving Montgomery police officer

WSFA 12 News has obtained a copy of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's crash report regarding the collision between an on-duty, undercover Montgomery police officer and a private citizen, now identified for the first time as Mae Francis Williams.

The crash happened Feb. 17 on Woodley Road and critically injured Officer Carlos Taylor. Williams suffered injuries to her ankle.

[PHOTOS: Crash involving Montgomery police officer]

According to the preliminary report, Taylor's unmarked patrol car, a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix, was traveling south on Woodley Road en route to Garden Grove as he responded to an emergency call of officers chasing two suspects with a gun. Taylor's vehicle was not equipped with any type of emergency equipment, so there were no lights or sirens.

(A diagram of the crash provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.)

A witness told officers they saw Taylor's vehicle moving at a high rate of speed as it approached the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Woodley Road and that Taylor tried to pass another vehicle that was going through the intersection.

"In the witness statement it was noted that as [Taylor's vehicle] continued through the intersection, he appeared to have seen [Williams' vehicle (a 2000 Chrysler LHS sedan)] traveling north on Woodley Road. [Taylor] then applied brakes, lost control, crossed a turning lane and struck [Williams' vehicle] in the front driver side," the police report stated.

After the collision, Taylor's patrol car "came to an uncontrolled stop in the south bound lane facing north," while Williams' told police her vehicle "was pushed backwards into a small tree next to the sidewalk."

The crash remains under investigation. Taylor remains in critical condition at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.Williams is still at a Birmingham hospital where she's listed in fair condition.

