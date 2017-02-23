Flu vaccine protects less than half

This season, more than half the people who got the flu shot also got the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The dominant virus strain this season is influenza A. The vaccine only prevents 43 percent of cases caused by that strain.

According to the CDC, the flu shot is better at blocking the influenza B strain. It prevents an estimated 73 percent of influenza B cases.

Looking at all cases, the flu shot is expected to protect 48 percent, which is about the same effectiveness as last year's flu shot.

The CDC recommends that people six months and older still get vaccinated. They also recommend that people wash their hands, avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and stay away from people who are sick.

Flu season is expected to last several more weeks.

