Video shows suspect in wave of Greenville vehicle burglaries

The Greenville Police Department has released video and surveillance photos of a man believed to be responsible for a dozen vehicle break-ins early Wednesday morning.

The video shows a man attempting to break into an SUV back on Feb. 22. The attempt failed after a motion-activated light scared away the unidentified man. Lt. Joseph Disney with the police department said the same man is suspected in the latest wave of auto burglaries.

Every one of the victims had left their vehicles unlocked, including a veteran policeman with an unmarked vehicle. The criminal stole his AR-15 rifle, a weapon Chief Justin Lovvorn said is valued at around $1,100.

Anyone with information should call 334-382-7461. There's a $500 reward being offered for info leading to an arrest or recovery of the stolen property.

