Meet Lou DiBella: the prospective new owner of the Biscuits

The Biscuits (13-11) squandered a five run first inning lead in the series finale losing 6-5 to the Birmingham Barons (10-16) Monday morning at Riverwalk Stadium.
If you are in the mood for some baseball, then you are in luck! The Biscuits will be back in town this Saturday to host the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
The Tampa Bay Rays announced Thursday that OF Colby Rasmus will begin a rehab assignment with the Montgomery Biscuits beginning Saturday, April 22, against the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
The Biscuits (6-5) achieved what was perhaps their most impressive victory of the season thus far, blanking the Jackson Generals (8-3), 1-0, on Monday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.More >>
The Biscuits overturned an early 2-0 deficit to stun the Birmingham Barons on a ninth-inning passed ball, defeating their North Division rivals for the 11th-straight game, 3-2, on Friday night at Regions Field.More >>
Hunter Wood (1-1) became the second Biscuits pitcher to dominate the Birmingham Barons in as many nights as Montgomery defeated their interstate rivals 4-1 on Thursday night at Regions Field.More >>
The Biscuits (3-3) won their third consecutive game of the season, 5-2, over the Birmingham Barons (1-5) at Regions Field on Wednesday night behind another terrific outing from Rays top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell (1-1).More >>
The Biscuits lost the second game of a five-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night, falling to their South Division foes by a score of 5-3. The loss continued the Biscuits' struggles to notch their first win of the season.More >>
Big Mo from the Montgomery Biscuits will soon go where few mascots have gone before.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are looking for some special kids to be a part of the 2017 season as an honorary bat kid of the game.More >>
Former Alabama State offensive tackle Jylan Ware officially signed the dotted line to join the Oakland Raiders Friday afternoon.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
