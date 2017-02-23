Meet Lou DiBella: the prospective new owner of the Biscuits

Lou DiBella, owner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels and DiBella Entertainment, anticipates owning another Minor League Baseball team soon: the Montgomery Biscuits.

DiBella, along with investor Gary Green and baseball veteran Todd Parnell, have begun the process of buying the Biscuits after the current owner, Sherrie Myers, confirmed intentions to sell. Myers and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange made the announcement Thursday.

DiBella is also a boxing promoter and was in Birmingham Thursday ahead of the Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington fight Saturday. DiBella promotes Wilder, an Alabama-native.

DiBella says he has always loved baseball, and he has come to enjoy the state of Alabama over the last few years.

"Last summer I took a ride to Montgomery," DiBella said. "I looked at the ballpark and checked out the city. It got me interested in the possibility of being involved with the Montgomery Biscuits."

Selling a baseball team is a complex process with several levels of approval before the sale becomes final.

DiBella recognizes the beauty of Montgomery and Riverwalk Stadium, and he and the other buyers plan to be great corporate citizens.

"I think that Montgomery's a booming little city. It's a booming town. And all you have to do is drive around it, see the development that's going on, the building that's going on, the development of that area around the river. And the ballpark is a beautiful ballpark. It's got tremendous charm," DiBella said. "We were able, when we went into Richmond, to really become part of the community, you know to make a lot of noise to be impactful in the community, and to bring people into the ballpark who may have never went before. And that's what we're going to try to do in Montgomery."

DiBella is excited about the prospect of owning Montgomery's baseball team.

"I love biscuits!" he said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.