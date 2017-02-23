AG discusses major developments in first weeks in office

In two short weeks, Steve Marshall has gone from a Marshall County district attorney to taking on the role of attorney general, confirming an investigation into Gov. Robert Bentley and meeting with impeachment committee chairman Rep. Mike Jones.

“This has been an interesting transition. I have been welcomed with open arms," Marshall said. “Law enforcement has clearly embraced this change, and they feel very comfortable that the attorney general of this state is a prosecutor.”

Marshall described his meeting with Jones as informational. He explained he would be recusing himself from the case, and Ellen Brooks, former Montgomery County district attorney, would serve as acting AG over the investigation into Bentley.

Marshall said he didn’t give Jones any instructions on whether to continue standing down the investigation into the governor.

“That would not be my role at all," Marshall explained. “If I'm recused I have no say so, nor would I provide any advice.”

Marshall explained he had received an overwhelming response to his appointment of Brooks to serve as acting AG, stating her qualifications and time to devote to the investigation moved Brooks to the top of the list of potential candidates.

“Ellen Brooks is a tough, hard-nosed prosecutor, she's fair and experienced,” Marshall said. “I asked her to serve the people just like I would.”

Marshall also addressed the office’s public corruption unit and its leader, Matt Hart, who became a lightning rod of controversy during the prosecution of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard.

“Matt and I are on the same page. We are going to prosecute the ethics laws, and we are going to do it vigorously. We are going to do it the right way," Marshall commented. “We are going to be vigilant in the nature of our investigations and prosecutions. He and I are very clear about the direction we are going.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.