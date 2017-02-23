Selma Interpretive Center opens doors to brand new exhibits

When the Selma Interpretive Center opened its doors for the first time in March 2011, visitors were only able to tour the first floor of the historic facility.

The first floor features exhibits and a gift shop. Almost six years later, the National Park Service and the City of Selma said they are proud to open the second and third floors of the center to the public.

“Today is major for the history of democracy,” Selma Mayor Darrio Melton said. “Selma is the birthplace of democracy. It’s the foundation of democracy. Today, we’re solidifying a place where people can come and learn about the history of democracy."

The center is one of the three sites that will make up the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail. There is another site in Lowndes County, and the third site will be at Alabama State University in Montgomery. The new exhibits feature a display with information about Bloody Sunday that sits right next to a window through which the Edmund Pettus Bridge can be seen.

The third floor of the facility has a photo gallery of images taken from the civil rights events in Selma and the Congressional Gold Medal the foot soldiers from Bloody Sunday were awarded in 2016 on display.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell accredited the State of Alabama with making the expansion possible and thanked ALDOT for giving $1.1 million to the project.

Sewell said, along with the facility coming to Montgomery, she hopes to see even more expansion of the facility in Selma.



