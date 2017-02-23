Job fair attracts hundreds to Geneva County

Hartford was the place to be on Thursday for anyone seeking employment.

The Geneva County Department of Human Resources partnered with the Alabama Career Center to host its biggest annual regional job fair.

From Michelin, to the National Guard, to the Alabama Department of Corrections, dozens of vendors sought employees.

Hundreds of people gathered in Hartford hoping to find a fresh start on a new career path.

While Geneva County was the central location for the event, the job fair was open to all those in the Wiregrass area seeking a fresh start.

"Our job fair is sponsored by Geneva County DHR and the Career Center, but its open to anybody, anywhere from the Wiregrass area down to the Florida Panhandle. Anybody who wants to come," said Susie Parrish with the Geneva County DHR. "We feel like if we can help other people get jobs, it helps even our community."

Anyone who was unable to attend the fair can contact the Alabama Career Center in Enterprise and be provided with a list of the businesses that attended.

