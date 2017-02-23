Josh: Warm Friday, weekend cooldown ahead

YOU GUESSED IT...WARM! Yes, this will go down as the "Year Without a Winter" across most of the eastern United States, certainly in Alabama. And, the warmest day of the week still lies ahead - we think Friday's high will soar above 80 degrees, perhaps challenging some record highs tomorrow. Sunshine dominates Friday; no rain.

OUR NEXT FRONT: A weak cold front slips through Alabama Friday night; to our north, a significant episode of severe weather is possible across the Ohio Valley. Places like Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and southern Michigan have been outlooked under an "Enhanced" risk of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center. No severe weather for us; in fact, moisture will be so limited along this front that we will struggle to squeeze out a few scattered showers. We'll project a 20% coverage of showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND COOLDOWN: Noticeably cooler air surges into the state in time for the weekend. Highs Saturday will stay in the mid 60s, then we will drop down into the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Sunday. Other than a tiny chance of a passing shower Saturday morning, the weekend should be dry and cool.

IT DOESN'T LAST LONG: The cooldown will be very short-lived, however; warm air will surge back into the state as we kick off next week. We'll head for the mid to upper 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms also rejoin the forecast early next week, as well.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist