Corruption behind the wall at AL prisons

Alabama lawmakers are considering whether to build four mega prisons designed to provide much-needed rehabilitation and re-entry programs. But how much planning is going into hiring corrections officers to watch over the hardened criminals who will work in facilities almost four times their original size?

In the past year and a half dozens of Alabama's correctional officers have been charged with crimes related to contraband. We took concerns over hiring to Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn. He outlined his plan for safer, more secure prisons.

We also talked with someone who knows firsthand the temptations corrections officers face every time they go to work.

Alabama's state prisons are home to more than 23,000 inmates. Watching over them are about 1,700 correctional officers. Three years ago William Smith was one of them.

"I knew going into that prison I was going to be nervous," Smith explained, "because I didn't know what to expect."

He retired as a correctional officer after nearly three decades, but it seems new officers coming in aren't sticking around as long. In fact, some are risking their careers and freedom to get quick, easy money.

"A lot of these guys coming in grew up with a lot of guys incarcerated," Smith explained. "They grew up in the same neighborhood. It's easy for them to do favors for them. But, they don't think about the consequences."

State figures show in just the last 20 months, 71 correctional officers or staff members have been fired, have resigned, or have pending charges against them. Each case relates to contraband.

Just a week ago 64-year-old Curtis Andrews, a Holman prison employee, was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 179 grams of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine in the prison.

"We don't call them officers anymore," Smith stated, "because they are men and women who chose not to be on our team..."

To be clear, the vast majority of officers are on the up and up, but Dunn isn't proud of the numbers, nor the fact some officers violated the state's trust.

Some wonder if the men and women working behind prison walls are mature enough for the job. You only have to be 19-years-old to apply. At one time the age requirement was 21.

[ADOC: Employment Opportunities]

"What we've decided to do is stay with the 19-year-old," Dunn explained, "because that does increase our recruiting population, but have a strict and stringent vetting process."

That process includes a background check, physical training, a 12-week academy and weeks of shadowing officers already on the job.

Smith is also concerned with how Alabama's corrections officers are able to discipline inmates who get out of line. In 2016, Kenneth Bettis, a veteran correctional officer, was killed by an inmate when he denied the inmate an extra tray of food.

"It was hard to believe that it happened just because of that," Smith said, "by getting an extra tray the inmate wasn't suppose to have. He [Bettis] was just doing his job."

Similar incidents, a massive overcrowding problem, and a starting pay of around $30,000 a year for correctional officers makes recruiting more officers difficult. Fewer people are showing up at job fairs. That's why Dunn now wants to make the job a bit more appealing by increasing an officer's salary by 5 percent.

"The entire time they are looking over their shoulder," Dunn admitted. "They've got their head on a swivel. They are law enforcement officers. I would like to see a situation in which we could provide them the pay and benefits that recognize the contribution they make to the state."

Latest available ADOC monthly report (Sept. 2016)

Latest available ADOC annual report (2015)

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.